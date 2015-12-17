Fuller House is here! Release date and first trailer revealed

The Tanner family is back and the house is looking a lot Fuller! Picking up from the adventures that began in 1987, Fuller House, the sequel to Full House, will be aired on Netflix on 26 February. The 13-part series will be available in all territories where Netflix is available.

There's a double dosage of good news for fans, as the first trailer from the popular family sitcom has also been uploaded on YouTube, and gives viewers a taste of what they can expect.

Like the original series, the show is set in San Francisco. Many of the original cast members will reprise their role including John Stamos and Bob Saget, who play Uncle Jesse and Danny Tanner respectively.

Fuller House will debut on Netflix on 26 February

Other main characters who are set to return include Candace Cameron-Bure, who plays D.J. Tanner, Jodie Sweetin, who plays her younger sister Stephanie, and Andrea Barber, Stephanie's best friend Kimmy Gibbler.

The focus of the new show is on D.J. Tanner who is a mother of three sons – hence the title of the sequel – and has been recently widowed.

She enlists the help of aspiring musician Stephanie, fellow single mum Kimmy and Kimmy's feisty teenage daughter Ramona to help look after her three boys. Jackson, 12, is described as "rebellious", seven-year-old Max is the "neurotic" one while newborn Tommy Jr makes up the family.

The Olsen twins will not reprise their role as Michelle Tanner

Dave Coulier, who plays Joe Gladstone, Lori Loughlin, also known as Becky Katsopolis, and Scott Weinger, who portrays Steve Hale, will make guest appearances.

Two famous faces who are notably absent from the cast are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The twins, who featured on the show as children, have decided not to reprise their role as Michelle Tanner, but Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarondos said there is still plenty of opportunity for the twins to change their minds.

"The Olsen twins are teetering [on] whether or not they'll be around," he explained at the Television Critics Association's press tour in August. "There's a bunch of opportunity for them if they choose to. But they're not in the current creative."

A teaser trailer has been uploaded on YouTube for fans to enjoy

Meanwhile at the same event John Stamos admitted that he had once tried to get the twins sacked from the popular sitcom.

"It's sort of true that the Olsen twins cried a lot," John revealed. "It was very difficult to get the shot. So I [gesturing], 'Get them out…!' That is actually 100 percent accurate. They brought in a couple of unattractive redheaded kids.

"We tried that for a while and that didn't work. [Producers] were like, all right, get the Olsen twins back. And that's the story."