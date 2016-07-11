The X Factor 2016: Judges categories revealed

It feels like we've barely had a summer and already The X Factor is preparing to steal our weekends away once again. The return of the ITV talent competition every year is one of the biggest countdowns to Christmas (sorry!) and we now know which categories the judges will be mentoring.

Following the departures of Cheryl, Rita Ora and Nick Grimshaw, previous judges Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh are back – and it appears they're slipping straight back into their old roles.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY



Will Nicole Scherzinger have the same success with the boys as she did with Jahmene and James?

Because the Daily Star reports that, for the sixth time in his 12 years as a judge, Louis, 63, has the groups. Louis has only won the show once, way back in 2005 with Shayne Ward, so he'll undoubtedly be hoping for a strong pool of talent from the groups this year.

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole, 38, will mentor the boys' category this year, something she probably knows a thing or two about after guiding both James Arthur and Jahmene Douglas to the final in 2012, with James being crowned the eventual winner.

And 63-year-old Sharon is back with the Over 25s, after storming to victory with Sam Bailey in the same group in 2013. The only actual surprise is the fact that Simon Cowell has the girls for the first time ever.

VIEW GALLERY



Or will Simon Cowell take one of the girls to victory, as he did with Leona Lewis?

The last time Simon, 56, mentored a girl was during the third series in 2006, when the all of the categories were mixed according to ages, and he helped Leona Lewis to win the show. As Leona went on to become one of the most successful X Factor acts ever, it's safe to assume Simon has an eye when it comes to female vocalists.

This week pictures emerged on social media of the judges filming the dreaded six chair challenge round, so we guess it really is almost time to pack away the barbeque and start planning our weekends around Simon, Nicole and co.

Do you think the judges have the right categories? Let us know in the comments box below.