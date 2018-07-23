Love Island's Sam and Georgia are official! See the sweet video Sam and Georgia volunteered to leave the Love Island villa together after being told they weren't allowed to recouple

Sam Bird and Georgia Steel are official! After weeks of drama in the Love Island villa, the pair eventually left after they were told that they were unable to couple up with each other, now Sam has asked Georgia if they wanted to be exclusive while chatting on Good Morning Britain. Speaking to the 20-year-old, Sam said: "Obviously we've been through a lot in the villa and outside the villa, and we're going to be living together, so I wanted to know if you'll be my girlfriend." Georgia joked that Sam was "going to make [her] emotional," and kissed him to the delight of Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway, who applauded the pair.

The couple also visited This Morning to speak about their Love Island journey, with Georgia explaining: "I don't have any regrets at all in that villa, I had my ups and downs but I wouldn't change a thing." The reality contestant's mum, Cheryl, also went on the show with the pair, and spoke about watching her daughter in the villa, explaining: "It was a very emotional time for me, I couldn't get to tell her anything. Especially her experience with Josh, in my eyes she managed it amazingly well. I wanted to be there for her but I couldn't help… The way she was portraying herself in there, I was very proud."

Georgia and Sam discussed their time onLove Island

Georgia recently opened up to HELLO! about watching back her controversial kiss with Jack after leaving the villa, explaining: "When we were on the date to be fair, I felt like the conversation did flow and it was very flirtatious. I have watched the clip back and was very shocked to be honest. That's not how I remember it at all. Now I have watched it, my opinion has slightly changed… I remembered it in a different way to what happened! That's not how I thought it went!"

