Our Girl viewers have mixed reaction to season finale What did you think of the pair getting together?

After teasing their relationship over several episodes of Our Girl, Michelle Keegan's character Georgie Lane and Captain James (Ben Aldridge) finally got together in a steamy scene in the season finale. After Charlie visits Georgie in hospital after she was wounded in an explosion, she tells him: "I could have died, maybe I should have died. It's like I went through this portal. I'm not fighting it anymore Charlie - there isn't enough time. I've been fighting my feelings for so long," before the pair kiss. However, many fans were unhappy about the romantic storyline, particularly as Captain James was previously married to Molly (played by Lacey Turner in season one) before the pair divorced off-screen.

Georgie and Captain James finally got together

Taking to Twitter to discuss the show's ending, one fan wrote: "I really don't understand how any true fans of #OurGirl could really be okay with Georgia and Captain James. It makes no damn sense," while another added: "I am FURIOUS that he's getting with Georgie. Just absolutely livid. I don't hate Georgie but she's no Molly." After a phone conversation between Captain James and Molly, where he let her keep a chest of drawers in their divorce, a third person joked: "Anyone else expecting Lane to get hit by a chest of drawers the minute she steps on the plane at Brize? #OurGirl."

However, others were pleased with the development, with one writing: "Am I the only one who loves Georgie and Charlie together?" Speaking about their relationship to Radio Times, Ben said: "We all feel very loyal to [Captain James and Molly] as a couple. But then some people said, 'Of course this was going to happen, I can't wait for [Captain James and Georgie] to get together'. Whether they do or not, it seems pretty divisive."