Stephen Mulhern reveals shocking revelation on Big Star's Little Star that will never be shown on TV Stephen Mulhern opened up about one awkward revelation on the show

Stephen Mulhern has opened up about presenting Big Star's Little Star, an ITV show where the children of famous faces answer questions about their parents in order to win money for charity, and revealed that the daughter of a celebrity once revealed a serious secret about her mum that couldn't be shown on TV. Chatting to What's On TV, Stephen explained: "There have been times where a kid has come onto Big Star's Little Star and has told us far too big a secret about their famous parent for us to broadcast."

Stephen opened up about the show

He continued: "The question for one child was, 'Tell me something about mummy that daddy doesn't know!' and the response was, 'I've got to keep mummy's secret'. So I asked, 'Oh, what's the secret?' to which, the little girl responded, 'I mustn't ever tell daddy when this certain man calls.' The people listening in the gallery were in complete shock because names were mentioned about just who this 'gentleman' might be. It's safe to say what the little girl told us will NEVER see the light of day on screen!"

READ: ITV are releasing a never-before-seen Jane Austen adaptation – here's everything you need to know

For the new series, which airs on Saturday, Stephen will be joined by presenter Stacey Solomon and her nine-year-old son, Zachary, actor John Thomson and his daughter, Sophia, and Wheel of Fortune co-host Jenny Powell and her eight-year-old daughter, Pollyana. In a preview of the show, Stacey was faced with several awkward options for what her son said she did when she didn't think anyone was looking, which included checking out pictures of Olly Murs online. She joked: "None of them are good! […] I don't look at Olly Murs… well! Not in that kind of way, I am interested in what he's up to, I'm not a creep." She also denied using her boyfriend Joe Swash's toothbrush, explaining: "I never use Joe's toothbrush, that would make me feel sick… Toothbrushes in general is something I'm really funny about, it's because teeth are a bit part of my life. That's just how they present themselves!" Others stars due to appear on the show include Abbey Clancey, Kian Egan and Kate Silverton.

READ: Sharps Objects: Everything you need to know about Amy Adam's haunting new drama