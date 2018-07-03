Love Island lookalikes: Megan Barton-Hanson vs Margot Robbie, Alex vs Jeremy Piven and MORE! These are uncanny...

Hands up if you're 100% dedicated to watching Love Island at 9pm every night? JOIN. THE. CLUB. We've been doing some epic picture research to try and find out who the Love Islanders look like in the celebrity world. Megan Barton-Hanson, who spent £25k on a dramatic glamour makeover, definitely looks like Hollywood starlet Margot Robbie. Her new fella Alex Miller bears an uncanny resemblence to Jeremy Piven from Mr Selfridge. Scroll down to see the best Love Island celebrity lookalikes...

Megan Barton-Hanson vs Margot Robbie

Love Island funny man Iain Sterling has nicknamed Megan Margot Robbie and we can totally see the resemblence. From the blonde hair to the ruby red lips and the figure to die for, these two are major lookalikes. Big difference though: Margot Robbie is known for her girl squad which includes Cara Delevingne. Megan on the other hand says she doesn't have any female friends.

New boy Alex Miller vs Jeremy Piven (aka Mr Selfridge)

Honestly, we can barely see a difference with these two. Sure, Jeremy Piven is a little older than 28-year-old Alex Miller but the pair share a lot of similarities. Oh, and did you know Alex was once Specsavers' Mr Spectacle Wearer Of The Year 2017. Yes, really.

RELATED: You can now stay in the Love Island villa – but it will cost you

Georgia Steel vs Ariana Grande

While Ariana Grande is loved up with a ring on her left hand, Love Islander Georgia Steel is heartbroken after losing Josh to Kaz. With their matching ponytails and petite figures, Georgia and Ariana appear to be seperated at birth.

Sam vs Matt Terry the X Factor winner

Sorry, but have you seen Sam Bird and Matt Terry in the same room? Just sayin'.

HAS SHE? HASN'T SHE? Love Island’s Ellie Brown has had nearly as much plastic surgery as Megan

Josh Denzel vs Lewis Hamilton

Heartbreaker Josh Denzel gives us major Lewis Hamilton vibes. Anyone else? The pair are both known for wooing the ladies and are good at flirting...

Dani Dyer vs new girl Ellie Jones (aka Jack's ex!)

It's official: Jack has a type! Dani Dyer and Ellie Jones even sound the same.

EXCLUSIVE: See Dani Dyer's Pippa Middleton moment at parents' wedding

Jack Fincham vs Ben Affleck (the J-Lo years)

Jack Fincham, with his megawatt smile and cheeky chappy humour, is one of our favourites. And while there were a few contenders for his celeb lookalikes, Ben Affleck was the nicest of the lot. We're not talking any old Ben Affleck though - only the J-Lo years.

Laura Anderson vs Kristen Wiig

Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig looks very similar to Love Island star Laura Anderson, don't you think? With their sparkly blue eyes, long lashes and huge smiles, the pair are identical.

New boy Charlie Brake vs Sam Strike from EastEnders (also Dani Dyer's real life ex!)

Did you know that Dani Dyer once dated Sam Strike - the guy who played Danny Dyer's son on EastEnders? Yep, it happened. Now we're talking about him for a different reason. He looks like Chelsea posh boy Charlie Brake who is smitten with Geordie Ellie.

Frankie Foster vs Dean Gaffney

Once you see this, you can never un-see this. Sorry!

Who do you think the Love Island stars look like? Tweet us @HelloMag!