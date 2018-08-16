Stacey Dooley has been revealed as the eighth Strictly Come Dancing contestant Stacey Dooley has said that she is excited for the upcoming series

Stacey Dooley has been revealed as the eighth contestant to compete on Strictly Come Dancing! The journalist, who is best known for her series, Stacey Dooley Investigates, has revealed how excited she is to be involved in a statement which read: "It's happening! I'm taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year and my mother is going to explode. 2018 has already been such an incredible year for me, I've done some amazing things and I'm excited to add becoming a dancing GENIUS to the list! Typically, work for me is very serious and can be quite hard core so I'm going to soak up the escapism and bathe in the sequins. See you on the dancefloor!"

Stacey was the second contestant to be confirmed on Thursday, as it was revealed that This Morning's Dr Ranj was also taking part. Speaking about the show, the TV doctor said: "I'm so overwhelmed and excited to be part of this wonderful show. It's an absolute dream come true for me! I've been a massive fan for so long, and I can't quite believe this is happening, but I'm going to give it my best shot. Anyone that knows me knows that I love a bit of sparkle... so bring on the glitter! I can't wait!"

The pair are joining fellow celebs Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Danny John Jules, Joe Sugg, Graeme Swann and Vick Hope, as the other names are being released throughout the week ahead of the Strictly premiere show. Katie was the first celeb to be confirmed, and said: "I feel so privileged and excited to be part of my favourite show on TV. I already know how much of an amazing experience it will be for me and I can't wait to show my girls some of my new dance moves. I'm nervous to put on my dancing shoes but can't wait to learn a new skill and have the Strictly tan and makeover!"

