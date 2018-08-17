Ashley Roberts announced as the new Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant - details The announcement was made during Chris Evans’ breakfast show on BBC Radio 2

Ashely Roberts has been announced as the latest contestant for Strictly Come Dancing. The news came on Friday morning during Chris Evans’ breakfast show on BBC Radio 2. "They reached out kind of last minute to be honest," the former Pussycat Doll revealed on the radio. "When I got the call I was super excited. I miss performing and I'm excited to learn a new style of dance and every day I'm getting more and more butterflies in the belly."

Ashley Roberts will compete in Strictly

The announcement follows news last night that Stacey Dooley had been confirmed as contestant number eight. The journalist admitted she was excited to do something less "serious" and said she was planning to "soak up the escapism and bathe in the sequins" - adding that her mum was beside herself with excitement. The revelations have been coming thick and fast at the rate of two a day, all week.

This Morning’s Dr Ranj was yesterday morning’s announcement and they all join fellow celebrities Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Danny John Jules, Joe Sugg, Graeme Swann and Vick Hope as glitterball trophy hopefuls.

Katie was the first celeb to be confirmed, and said: "I feel so privileged and excited to be part of my favourite show on TV. I already know how much of an amazing experience it will be for me and I can't wait to show my girls some of my new dance moves. I'm nervous to put on my dancing shoes but can't wait to learn a new skill and have the Strictly tan and makeover!"

