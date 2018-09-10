Ruth Langsford reveals she is jealous of Anton Du Beke's Strictly partner Susannah Constantine Ruth was partnered with Brendan in last year's competition

Ruth Langsford - just like every other Strictly fan - was watching the BBC One dance show on Saturday night, eager to find out the celebrity and pro dance pairings. But when it came to seeing who her former dance partner Anton Du Beke would be paired with, the This Morning host couldn’t help but feel a little jealous when she found out it was Susannah Constantine. On Monday's Loose Women while discussing the brand new Strictly series, Ruth confessed: "I'm green with envy. I literally almost couldn’t watch it." Ruth then contacted them both via social media via Anton's Instagram account after he shared a photo of himself and his new dance partner.

Ruth Langsford was partnered with Anton Du Beke in 2017

The mother-of-one wrote in the comments: "Through gritted teeth, good luck! @SusannahConstantine you have the BEST partner, go and enjoy every second, you're going to have a ball.. Glitterball hopefully." On Loose Women, Ruth also revealed that she had got in touch with Susannah after the live show aired. She said: "I’m really jealous but I did speak to Susannah last night. Gave her lots of tips and things she wanted to know. It’s all practical stuff, like she said, 'What about blisters?' I never got a single blister because I put blister plasters on before I started my first rehearsal because I thought 'once you get a blister you can’t get rid of it can you?' Those strappy Latin shoes are really strappy, so my feet looked awful. In training, I used to have those big blister plasters and a little foot sock."

The This Morning host has given Susannah advice for the show

During the Strictly-related chat amongst the panel, Ruth even confessed that she had even plotted to be partnered with Anton during their first group rehearsal by not dancing as well with all the other pros. She said of the process, which she described as a bit like "speed dating" for dance: "The producers are all walking around, Tess and Claudia are always there. So I think they’re always looking. Obviously height comes into it. But I have to be honest, because I really wanted Anton, I could see him coming, so I was doing half-hearted dancing with everyone else, and Anton came and I’m like 'wooo!'"

