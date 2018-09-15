Lisa Armstrong shares sweet and happy snap from recent dinner date Fans were thrilled to see the photo

Lisa Armstrong has taken to Twitter to share an adorable photograph from a recent dinner date with one of her best friends. "Out out with bestie @franniewills Essex style!! #workingweekdone #fridaynightfun #Dinnerdate," she captioned the sweet snap, which showed the two pals smiling happily into the camera. Lisa's loyal followers were clearly thrilled to see the makeup artist looking so well, with many leaving their best wishes and compliments on the post.

"Looking like I remember you. Got the sparkle back," one fan wrote, while another said: "You are looking really well. Less stressed and glamorous! Time to make a new life! #gogirl." Lisa has recently returned to work on Strictly Come Dancing, and has no doubt been very busy preparing for the live shows behind the scenes.

One of the Strictly professionals, Janette Manrara, even recently shared a behind-the-scenes snippet of Lisa's makeup room – giving an insight into the long getting-ready process for the show's launch earlier this month. The videos, which were filmed over a six-hour period, showed the MUA putting concealer on Janette, who moaned: "We're still here and Lisa is working on my second look."

A few hours later, the professional dancer shared her delight as the end was almost near. "Lisa, I see the light, Lisa. Longest filming day ever! We're almost there." To which Lisa exclaimed: "We're almost done." The pair were also joined by celebrity hairstylist Lisa Davey, who appeared equally relieved that the day was coming to end!

It was revealed in June that Lisa will be coming back to work on the dance show, and that her friends at Strictly are very much looking forward to welcoming her back into the fold. A source confirmed to HELLO!: "The Strictly team are looking forward to getting back together again and Lisa is an important part of that team."