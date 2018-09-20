Poldark's final season is being filmed - see the photos from set Are you looking forward to series five of Poldark?

Poldark fans, get excited! The filming for the fifth and final series of the popular period drama has already began, and snaps from the set show Ross Poldark doing what he does best – brooding around Cornwall in a long coat and hat! Aidan Turner, who plays the title character, looked like he was having a great time on set on Wednesday as he laughed with his co-star before filming a solo scene rowing a boat. Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays Demelza, was also spotted walking her dog on set with a friend, dressed casually in a long black skirt and a white T-shirt.

The BBC revealed the synopsis for the final series, which read: "It is a new century and with it comes the promise of a hopeful future, but the past casts a long shadow over Cornwall. Following the death of Elizabeth, Ross Poldark resolves to put Westminster behind him and spend more time with the people he loves."

It continues: "However, when an old friend emerges with a plea for help, Ross is compelled to challenge the establishment again. As the Enyses rally to join the cause, Demelza must contend with dangers close to home, while George courts corrupt powers whose influence spans the Empire."

The executive producer of Mammoth hinted that although series five will be the end of the show, the series might come back at some point in the future. They said: "At Mammoth we're all fans of the Poldark books and we hope our audience will continue with us on the next stage of the journey. We are confident that fans of the novels will appreciate the care with which Debbie Horsfield is continuing to adapt Winston Graham's saga. This will be the last series in the Poldark chronicle... for now. Who knows what the future may bring."

