Game of Thrones Sophie Turner goes evil in new X-Men trailer It's like dark Sansa from season five all over again!

The much-anticipated first trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix was released on Thursday, and shows Game of Thrones' very own Sophie Turner turn evil thanks to her overwhelming superpowers, leading Charles (James McAvoy), Eric (Michael Fassbender) and Raven (Jennifer Lawrence) to lead the charge to save her from herself. The official synopsis for the film reads: "During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable."

Sophie as Jean Grey

It continued: "Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiralling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite -- not only to save Jean's soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponise this force and rule the galaxy. "

READ: Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams reveal story behind matching tattoos

Fans were delighted by the new trailer, with one writing: "#DarkPhoenix looks amazing we finally getting the phoenix storyline we deserve. Hopefully it live up to it's potential," while another person added: "So excited for this, a wolf becomes a phoenix!" A third person added: "Wow @SophieT looks awesome in this, can’t help but feel hanging with some of the #GOT monsters has made her a perfect villain." X-Men: Dark Phoenix is one of the first projects Sophie has done since completing eight seasons of Game of Thrones. Speaking about finishing the show to Variety, she explained: "It's quite sad, It feels like it's all really wrapping up and coming to an end, so it's quite emotional, actually. Everyone's hanging around Belfast for a lot longer to kind of be with each other. We've got one more season... well, not all of us."

READ: Maisie Williams to be Sophie Turner's bridesmaid