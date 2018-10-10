Jodie Whittaker wants this companion to return to Doctor Who and we are excited Your heart grows cold. A north wind blows and carries down the distant... Rose?

Jodie Whittaker has revealed the one Doctor Who companion that she would love to see back on the show during her stint at the Doctor, and we truly hope it happens! Chatting to Vulture, the 13th Doctor revealed that she would love for Rose Tyler, who was played by Billie Piper, to make a comeback to the show. She said: "I'd love to work with Billie Piper. Rose was a brilliant character. I love what she brought to that role — it was engaging and strong and vulnerable and dynamic. I'd like to meet Rose."

She revealed that she'd also enjoy the Doctor's wife, River Song, returning to the show before adding: "There's load of brilliant creatures and monsters, too. Can you imagine me meeting my first Dalek?" Billie Piper was the first companion in the rebooted series, and worked with Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant's incarnations of the Doctor before exiting the show in 2006, only to briefly return in series four. She also returned for the show's 50th anniversary in 2013.

Fans were delighted by Jodie's premiere at the Doctor last week, with one writing: "What a fun, exciting, and emotional start to the new series of #DoctorWho! Jodie Whittaker totally nailed it as the new Doctor!" Another person added: "The writing and cinematography were amazing, thirteen was brilliant, she IS the doctor and she's already iconic, I love our new companions, the music is wonderful, the theme tune is so good, everything about this episode was spectacular, I'm SO excited." Speaking about being cast in the iconic role, Jodie previously told Marie Claire: "This job celebrates change more than any other role – you have a physical regeneration, so casting [a woman] supports that story and doesn't go against the rules of the show in any way."

