Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima face Seann Walsh and Katya Jones in Strictly dance-off

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima are the fourth couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing after Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were saved in the the dance-off on Sunday night's results show. The pair have missed out on a place in next Saturday's Halloween weekend, after the public vote and judges' scores placed them in the bottom two with Seann and Katya. Vick and Graziano performed an energetic Cha Cha Cha, but all the judges - bar Craig Revel Horwood - chose to save Seann and Katya. Commenting on the two dances, guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro - who fans have gone wild for! - said: “I thought everybody really stepped up their game this time around. The person that I felt stepped it up the most and eliminated more of the mistakes was Seann and Katya.”

Graziano and Vick are voted out of Strictly

Although the pair were obviously gutted, they had nothing but kind words for each other and the people who have supported them. Vick told Tess Daly: "Thank you for all of your guidance and the judging - I appreciate it. And, of course, thank you Graz, you’ve been so patient with me and helped me so much, I’ve loved every last second of it so thank you." Graziano told her: "First of all I want to say thank you Vick because I know it’s been really tough and people know how hard you work all day plus eight hours with me and then sleep for three hours and then again every day. You did brilliantly and you are brilliant, thank you. You really make me proud day by day."

Despite positive scores and comments from the judges in the previous Saturday's show, Seann and Katya faced negative feedback after this week's Quickstep. Fans are still speculating over the pair's chemistry after they were spotted sharing a drunken kiss two weeks ago. Katya's husband Neil is also a professional dancer on the show, and viewers have noticed that he has been kept separate from the pair during the shows.

