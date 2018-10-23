Strictly's Neil Jones shares sweet picture of morning cuddles Neil Jones had 'morning cuddles' on Tuesday!

Neil Jones has shared a sweet snap of himself enjoying morning cuddles with a very lucky lady in his life – his pet pooch, Crumbles! Sharing a photo of himself snuggling the adorable little dog, who is a mix of shitzu, poodle and Chihuahua, and wrote: "Morning cuddles." The professional Strictly dancer regularly shares snaps of his dog, and recently posted a photo of the puppy sat next to him after a workout, writing: "I love the Autumn Sun especially after a good workout and of course joined by @miss_crumblejones. Some would even say my hair colour is Autumn Sunset but I just call it Ginger 😜 . What names could you come up with for my hair colour?"

Neil with his pooch, Crumbles

The little dog even has her own Instagram page, where Neil and his wife, Katya Jones, regularly share photos of the pooch. It has been a trying few weeks for the couple Katya was spotted kissing her dance partner, Seann Walsh, after a few drinks. Neil has defiantly stood by his wife, and has chosen not to speak out about it, and Katya has confirmed that the pair are "fine" following the scandal. Meanwhile, Seann has split from his girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, who revealed that the comedian went for drinks with his dance partner on her birthday, and had accused her of being paranoid after she suggested something was going on between them.

In a statement posted to Twitter, she wrote: "He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/ nuts/ mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour." Speaking about their split on It Takes Two, Seann said: "Our relationship wasn't perfect. That doesn't mean I wanted it to end the way it finally did, and I'm very sorry for that. I feel it's also important for me to say that the people that know me the most, that love me, they know that I am not the person I'm being portrayed as. I'm still sorry for what I did, but it's very important for me to get that out there."

