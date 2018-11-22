Watch the I'm a Celebrity campmates meet Noel Edmonds for the first time All hail Noel Edmonds!

The I'm a Celebrity contestants have met their new campmate, Noel Edmonds, for the first time! The Deal or No Deal presenter was dressed as an Emperor and, according to Dec Donnelly and Holly Willoughby, held the fate of his fellow contestants in the palm of his hand for their first group Bush Tucker trial. In the preview clip of Thursday night's episode, Dec introduced the iconic presenter, telling the 10 celebrities: "You're now gladiators and your fate will be decided by a new camp leader. All hail the Emperor!"

The contestants were delighted to see Noel

Dressed in a full 'emperor' garb, complete with leather lappets with a laurel wreath, Noel walked on a balcony to cheers from the contestants, and Emily Atack can be heard shouting: "Oh my God it's Noel Edmonds!" Joking about the rainy weather, Noel said: "Hail! And rain!" Noel confirmed he would be entering the jungle on Wednesday after weeks of speculation. Speaking about the show, he said: "After everything I have done with Gotchas and gunging, I am well aware they are going to put me through absolute hell and I deserve it! I think the British public will enjoy seeing me finally getting my comeuppance! I just know they are going to really give me a hard time."

He added that Dec was behind getting in interested in the show, saying: "It actually started as I was filming with Dec earlier in the year and he said, 'Ah you should do the Jungle'. Our 15-year-old son, Harrison, was there at the time and he said, 'It will be brilliant; you have got to do the Jungle'." The reason why I'm going to have this amazing experience is down to Harrison. I just love the idea that I'm going to live out in the natural environment."

