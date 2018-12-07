Paddy McGuinness reacts to John Barrowman's I'm A Celebrity confession The I'm A Celebrity campmates opened up a lot on Thursday night!

John Barrowman surprised I'm A Celebrity viewers when he revealed his celebrity crush on Thursday night's episode. Speaking to his campmates, the American entertainer confessed that he fancies Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness, adding: "When he does those shower videos on Instagram." Clearly impressed with the admission, Paddy took to his social media account to write: "My mate @johnscotbarrowman a man of impeccable taste." Despite his crush, John is happily married to his long-term partner Scott Gill, who has been supporting the TV star from behind-the-scenes.

John Barrowman made quite a confession

However it seems Paddy has some competition as John previously revealed to HELLO! that his dream celebrity date would be campmate Harry Redknapp's football star son Jamie Redknapp. When asked about his perfect date, he replied: "Jamie Redknapp, totally. He's confident and a family person and his wife Louise is attractive, too." He added: "I once followed Jamie through Harrods. I was in there to buy a pair of shoes when I spotted him. I wanted to say hello but got embarrassed." Since the interview took place, Jamie has parted ways from Louise Redknapp after 19 years of marriage.

MORE: Who is John Barrowman's partner Scott Gill?

Loading the player...

John has been in a relationship with Scott since 1993. Speaking about the secret to his long-lasting relationship, John gushed: "Not expecting too much of each other and having an argument once in a while. We also allow one another to be individuals." He continued: "We say sorry when we do something wrong and sometimes when we know we're not wrong. Mind you, we're both rubbish when either of us is ill. If I get man flu and want sympathy, I don't get it. It's the same with him. When he's ill, I say: 'Oh, don't be ridiculous.'" John and Scott own houses in London, Cardiff and California, and architect Scott reportedly designed their six-bedroom Welsh home overlooking the sea. Although Scott generally likes to stay out of the limelight, he does make occasional public appearances with John.

MORE: Harry Redknapp didn't recognise Prince Harry or Princess Beatrice

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.