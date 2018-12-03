I'm a Celebrity star John Barrowman's best TV roles Welcome back to the I'm a Celebrity jungle John!

While we wish John Barrowman a speedy recovery after he sprained his ankle in the jungle on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! we're celebrating his return to the camp by taking a look back at all of his amazing television roles because, in Dec's words, he's FABULOUUUUS! Of course, any sci-fi or superhero fans out there will be well aware of the American star, but for those who have no idea who John was before he flossed on a speed boat, here are some of John's greatest TV moments, from Doctor Who to reality show fame in How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria…

Doctor Who

In Doctor Who, John starred opposite Christopher Ecclestone and then David Tennant in seasons one and three of the rebooted series. The star played Captain Jack Harkness, a flirtatious Time Agent from the 51st century who ends up stuck in London during WW2 when his time travel device breaks. After he is saved by the Doctor and Rose, he strikes up a friendship with them and ends up being killed by Daleks in the season finale. However (and to make things much more complicated), Rose brings him back to life using the time vortex, making him immortal, although he continues to age. It is eventually revealed in a huge twist that the Doctor has actually met Jack several times before but as the Face of Boe, a humanoid creature who is thought to be the eldest in the galaxy.

Torchwood

In a spin-off based on John's character from Doctor Who, Jack works in Cardiff protecting the earth from alien threats with the help of the Torchwood team, including Gwen, Ianto and Tosh. The series is much darker than Doctor Who, and sees Jack undergo some seriously terrifying threats, with season three's Torchwood: Children of Earth series being a particular highlight.

How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?

Remember those reality shows that Andrew Lloyd Webber began to find his new leading man or lady for various shows (specifically, The Sound of Music, Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and The Wizard of Oz)? And do you remember that John Barrowman was a judge on all of them and he was FABULOUS?! A particular highlight of John's turn in the reality series was when he gave the potential Marias a drama lesson that ended with a kiss – all apart from the one contestant who literally tried to choke him instead!

Arrow

John made himself an irreplaceable member of the DC Universe after starring as Malcolm Merlyn/ Dark Archer/ Ra's al Ghul in Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash. Originating in Arrow, Malcolm was the father of Oliver's friend Tommy who trained with the League of Assassins following the death of his wife. One of the most awesome moments of the show was when it was revealed that Malcolm is actually the father of Thea Queen, Oliver's sister.

Desperate Housewives

John played Patrick Logan in a particularly bizarre Wisteria Lane mystery surrounding Angie Bolan, one of the main characters of Desperate Housewives season six. Patrick was an Eco-Terrorist as well as Angie's ex-boyfriend, and convinced Angie to make a bomb for him 20 years earlier. When it went wrong, a pregnant Angie ran away and raised her son in hiding from Patrick. In series six, Patrick finally tracks her down and threatens her into building another bomb, which ends up killing him. Oops.

