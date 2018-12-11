Emmerdale spoilers: Debbie Dingle sent to prison? While Sarah Sugden wants revenge Your weekly spoilers for Monday 17 December to Friday 21 December

Emmerdale has an explosive few weeks ahead in the lead-up to Christmas, with plenty of drama mixed with festive cheer for the village's residents. Debbie Dingle is anxious as she gets ready to go to court, unsure of the outcome and whether she will be spending Christmas Day behind bars. Emotional from everything that has happened, Sarah Sugden lashes out, and along with Faith Dingle the pair seek revenge. Elsewhere, Jacob Gallagher and Maya Stephney fall out, leaving confused Jacob heartbroken and with a huge decision to make. Bob Hope's Christmas also looks bleak when he continues to struggle for money, and is crushed further when the job he is offered isn’t what he was expecting.

Debbie Dingle worries about the future

Debbie Dingle sent to prison?

Debbie worries as the day of her hearing arrives and Sarah is angry with Joe and Graham for what's happened. Surprising everyone with her anger, Sarah prepares to get her own back and plans to throw a stone through a window at Home Farm. Seeing just how much Sarah is hurting, Faith comes up with a plan for revenge of her own, but just exactly what are they plotting? And will Debbie come home in time for Christmas?

What will Jacob do next?

Maya Stephney breaks Jacob Gallagher's heart

David and Maya leave Jacob jealous as they try and work on their fractured relationship, but he soon cheers up when Maya suggests that they spend time with Jacob more so that he isn’t left out. However, still confused with what is going on, Jacob later confides in Ellis about his problems and tells him that he is seeing an older girl. Worried for his friend, Ellis tells David, and when Maya finds out she confronts him in a rage, and tells her to leave him alone. Heartbroken, Jacob makes a big decision – but will he expose their affair?

Will Amelia take the blame?

Daz Spencer lets Amelia take the blame for hit and run?

PC Swirling continues to investigate the hit and run, and believes that Amelia knows more about the incident that she is letting on. An anxious Amelia worries about the case and discusses it with Noah and Leanna, as one of the residents overhears. Leanna tries to convince Amelia that she should be the one to take the blame, but when Daz overhears he tells Amelia the truth about his involvement. However, Amelia wants to keep Daz out of jail so decides to go ahead and confess anyway, and convinced that she will be too young to be sent down, Daz lets her go along with the plan. However, when Dan finds out that Daz let her lie, he is adamant that his brother will come clean. But just who will the police believe?

