Nick Knowles had a secret injury while in the I'm a Celebrity jungle

Nick Knowles has revealed that he hid an injury from his fellow campmates and the public during his time on I'm a Celebrity. Chatting on Lorraine on Thursday, the DIY SOS TV presenter admitted that he tore two ligaments in his shoulder less than a week before entering the camp, explaining: "I had an injury before I went. About five days before I went in I basically compressed a couple of vertebrae in my neck and tore two ligaments in my shoulder. So I was in an MRI machine just two days before I went out and then when I got to Australia I had four cortisone injections in my shoulder. Doctor Bob would come and check up on me."

The contestant had a very good reason for wanting to keep it quiet, as he didn't want the sympathy vote for the voting public. "I didn't want the sympathy vote – just do it and get on with it and get through and out the other side," he explained. "That's why I'd sit in that freezing cold pool because it would freeze my shoulder. I hate cold water as well. It'd go numb and I'd get about an hour's worth of relief off of it"

Nick was very much a caring member of the camp during his time in the jungle, and fellow contestant Anne Hegarty recently revealed that he got into arguments with members of the production team over the group's wellbeing, which were never aired. She told Metro: "I don't think [the fans have] seen how protective [Nick] gets with the other campmates, and how he'll have blazing rows in the Bush Telegraph if he thinks the rest of us are being put at risk in any way." She continued: "Honestly, from the conversations I've been having with people since I got out, I think there's a lot of things Nick has been doing that have just not been shown."

