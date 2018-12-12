Anne Hegerty reveals Nick Knowles' unseen I'm a Celebrity arguments There's a special episode on Wednesday night

Ahead of Wednesday's final episode of I'm a Celebrity, which looks back at what happened to each of the celebs after leaving camp, Anne Hegerty has revealed the secret rows between Nick Knowles and the TV crew that weren't aired. According to Anne - also known as The Governess from gameshow The Chase - DIY SOS frontman Nick got into multiple arguments with ITV crew members in scenes that were recorded on camera but edited out before the programme aired.

The I'm a Celebrity contestants reunited

Speaking to Metro after leaving the show, she said: "I don’t think they’ve [the fans] seen how protective he [Nick] gets with the other campmates, and how he’ll have blazing rows in the Bush Telegraph if he thinks the rest of us are being put at risk in any way." She continued: "Honestly, from the conversations I've been having with people since I got out, I think there's a lot of things Nick has been doing that have just not been shown," Anne also confessed to Nick being her favourite former campmate, saying: "I'd say I'm very fond of all of them, but I guess it's no secret that my favourite is Nick."

Wednesday night's episode, presented by Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby, follows each of the celebrity campers as they rejoin the real world after three weeks of living in the Bush. Fans can watch their favourite contestants, including King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp and runners-up Emily Atack and John Barrowman, reunite with their loved ones. Viewers can also catch the celebrities' reactions as they spend their first night in a luxury hotel after living on a diet of beans and rice.

