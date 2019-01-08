Susan Boyle auditions for America's Got Talent – watch the amazing video here Susan Boyle is back and she's better than ever!

Susan Boyle received a standing ovation and was automatically put through to the next round after Mel B pressed the golden buzzer for her on America's Got Talent: The Champions. Susan auditioned for the talent show, which is an all-star spin-off which sees former winners and finalists compete, and performed Wild Horses to the delight of the four judges. Speaking about appearing on the show, Susan said: "I was runner-up in Britain's Got Talent series three in 2009. Most of the audience was laughing but then I opened my mouth and that seemed to change."

Mel B pressed the golden buzzer for Susan

She continued: "You don't expect people to be that excited about you. I had no idea but I'm glad I stayed on that stage… It brought me from obscurity. I've sold 20 odd million records… It helped me achieve the dream I've had since I was five. I couldn't possibly walk away from a second chance."

Fans were delighted to see her on the show, with one writing: "She has grown SO MUCH as a singer! And that is considering, she was already so good in BGT! My heart is SO FULL watching this video. She's definitely what this show is about (or should be about)." Another person added: "No words can explain what means the perfect audition! But Susan Boyle she's the definition of the LEGENDARY audition! Good luck legend!﻿"

Speaking about her return to the show franchise, Simon said: "I can't think of any other contestant who has defined this show better than you. You're the one, you made a huge difference to a lot of people's lives, and I'm thrilled that you're here." Before pressing the golden buzz , Mel said: "I just want to say what an honour and a pleasure it is to be sitting here listening to you… and I want to be the woman who gives you something that you deserve."

