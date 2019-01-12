The Brit Awards 2019 nominations are here - and you can vote for a winner It's going to be a big night!

One of the biggest (and wildest!) nights on the music industry's calendar, the Brit Awards are back for 2019. Georg Ezra, Ann-Marie, Dua Lipa, Florence and the Machine and Little Mix all lead the nominations for the awards, which will take place in a ceremony on Wednesday 20 February at London's O2 Arena. The event will be hosted by Jack Whitehall and broadcast on ITV, with Clara Amfo and Alice Levine back to present the Red Carpet show on ITV2 for the third year running. Music fans also have a chance to get involved with the ceremony by voting for the winner of the British Artist Video of the Year award. The vote for this will take place on social media from 4 February until 15 February at 4pm.

Here is a full list of all the award categories and nominees…

British Male Solo

Sam Smith

Craig David

Aphex Twin

Giggs

George EzraBritish

British Female Solo

Florence And The Machine

Jorja Smith

Anne-Marie

Lily Allen

Jess Glynne

British Single

Calvin Harris And Dua Lipa - One Kiss

George Ezra - Shotgun

Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days

Dua Lipa - IDGAF

Anne-Marie - 2002

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo

Sigala ft Paloma Faith - Lullaby

Ramz - Barking

Jess Glynne - I'll be there

Tom Walker - I Will Leave The Light On

British Breakthrough Act

Mabel

Idles

Ella Mai

Tom Walker

Jorja Smith

British Group

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

The 1975

Little Mix

Years & Years

British Artist Video Of The Year (voted for by the public)

Anne Marie - 2002

Calvin Harris And Dua Lipa - One Kiss

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo

Dua Lipa - IDGAF

Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe

Jonas Blue ft Jack and Jack - Rise

Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You

Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me

Rita Ora - Let Me Love You

Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days

International Group

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Brockhampton

Nile Rodgers And Chic

Twenty One Pilots

International Male Solo

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International Female Solo

Cardi B

Camilla Cabello

Christine And The Queens

Ariana Grande

Janelle Monae

Critics' Choice

Sam Fender

British Album Of The Year

Jorja Smith - Lost And Found

The 1975 - A Brief Enquiry Into Online Relationships

Florence And The Machine - High As Hope

Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind

George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's

