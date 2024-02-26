BRITs 2024: how to watch, performer line-up, who's hosting and timings revealed

Awards season is officially underway and one of the biggest nights in music is just around the corner with the 2024 BRIT Awards taking place very soon.

Music lovers can look forward to an exciting evening, featuring show-stopping performances from the likes of Dua Lipa, RAYE and Kylie Minogue, while a fresh trio of hosts take centre stage. Keep reading for all you need to know about the 2024 show, including how to watch it and who will be performing…

BRITs air date and how to watch

Music stars will make their way to The O2 Arena on Saturday 2nd March for the prestigious ceremony, which viewers at home will be able to watch on ITV1 and ITVX at 8:30pm.

Who's hosting the BRITs?

Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp will be teaming up to host this year's ceremony.

The trio fronted last year's red carpet show for ITV2 but will be taking the reins from comedian Mo Gilligan, who hosted the 2022 and 2023 shows.

© John Marshall/JMEnternational Roman Kemp, Clara Amfo and Maya Jama are this year's hosts

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment commissioning, said: "Clara, Maya and Roman are an exceptional trio, and it is fantastic to have them all at the helm for this year's BRIT Awards.

"The show remains hugely popular, particularly amongst our 16-34 audience, and we look forward to another epic celebration of music."

Sharing the exciting news on social media, Clara penned: "Watched @brits on telly forever.⁣⁣

© Dave Benett Clara hosted last year's red carpet show alongside Maya and Roman

"2014, couldn't believe I got to attend! Seeing my fave as a sparkly green dot singing 'XO' was peak.⁣⁣ 2024…BLOODY HELL, hosting the main show!

"We'll see you March 2nd @itv @itvxofficial!" she added. ⁣

Who's performing at the 2024 BRITS?

Fans can look forward to some epic performances from some of music's brightest stars, including Dua Lipa, RAYE and Kylie Minogue.

All three have been nominated at this year's ceremony, with Dua receiving three nods, including Artist of the Year, Pop Act and Song of the Year with Mastercard, while RAYE broke records with a total of seven nominations.

© Kevin Mazur Dua Lipa will be taking to the stage

Meanwhile, Kylie is nominated for International Artist and will also receive the coveted Global Icon Award at this year's ceremony. "I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists," Kylie said. "The UK has always been a home from home, so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart."

Chart-topping duo Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding will also be taking to the stage together. The pair, who are nominated for Song of the Year for their number one smash hit single, Miracle, will be treating viewers to a "very special" performance, according to Calvin.

© Getty Kylie Minogue will perform

Jungle, Rema, and Becky Hill with Chase & Status will also be performing on the night. They, too, will be eagerly waiting to find out whether they won in their respective categories, with Jungle and Chase & Status both up for Group of the Year, while Becky is nominated for Dance Act for the third consecutive year.

Last but not least, Rema is up for International Song following the success of his smash hit song, 'Calm Down'.