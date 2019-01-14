Game of Thrones reveals show's air date with creepy new trailer Winter is here. Yay!

After nearly two years of waiting, Game of Thrones has finally announced its premiere date for the eighth and final season of the hugely popular fantasy show. The show tweeted a teaser trailer to reveal the exciting news, which showed the Stark family – Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) – making their way through the crypts of Winterfell. In the clip, the trio walk past carvings of their dead loved ones, including Lyanna, Catelyn and Eddard, before finding carvings of themselves. Just as they realise they are in danger, ice begins to creep into the crypt, hinting that the White Walkers have finally reached them.

Jon walks through the crypt in the new teaser

Game of Thrones' official Twitter account confirmed the air date, captioning the video: "April 14. #FortheThrone." Fans were delighted by the teaser, with one writing: "My palms are SWEATING. My body is READY," while another added: "I almost threw up from nerves/excitement."

Maisie also tweeted about the final season, writing: "You kno the final season is coming back to the uk on my 22nd birthday. aries power." (sic) HBO's CEO, Richard Plepler, has already watched the finale, and previously told Variety: "It's a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, 'I'm watching a movie.' They knew the bar was high. They've exceeded the bar. I've watched [the episodes] twice without any CGI and I'm in awe. Everybody's in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production."

