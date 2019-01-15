Dancing on Ice star Gemma Collins maintains silence after Holly Willoughby calls her unprofessional Gemma left the Dancing on Ice live show 25 minutes early on Sunday

Dancing on Ice. The presenting duo were chatting to one of the show's competitors, Kem Cetinay, on This Morning when it was revealed that Gemma had left Sunday's live show 25 minutes before the end because "she was a bit bored". Laughing at the situation, Holly said: "The thing is, I really love Gemma. I really love Gemma. You know I'm a big fan of Gemma and I think she's great on the show, I do. But I think there has to be a little bit of professionalism, a little bit of pride in your work."

Holly and Phil chatted about Gemma with Kem

Phillip added: "In all my years of television I have never kept a studio waiting like that." He also revealed that Gemma had taken a nap during filming, leaving the production waiting for her to appear. He explained: "The entire studio, that is that massive studio with all the people involved were all standing there waiting. Then we found out, 'Where is Gemma, where is Gemma?' like five, ten minutes, schedule knocking on, schedule knocking on, then we find out: oh, she's had a nap."

Gemma has maintained her social media silence on the presenters' comments, despite reports that she is threatening to quit the show following their comments. HELLO! has reached out to ITV and Gemma's representatives for comment. Gemma has threatened to quit the show once already after her ice skating partner revealed that they would be performing to the Venga Boys, We Like to Party, instead changing their performance music to Crazy in Love by Beyonce.

