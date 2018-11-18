The Crown cast recreate extraordinary moment Charles became Prince of Wales - see photo Fans don't have too long to wait...

Olivia Coleman has been spotted looking very serious recently while filming for The Crown in her new role as the Queen, but she was all smiles as she recreated a milestone moment with Josh O'Connor who plays her on-screen son Prince Charles. The cast were photographed at Caernarfon Castle in Gwynedd, Wales, on Sunday while recreating Charles' investiture as Prince of Wales in 1969. The pair were spotted standing on Queen Eleanor's Gate, where the Queen presented her son to the public nearly 50 years ago, with Toby Menzies who plays Prince Philip stood behind them. Olivia and Josh looked strikingly like their characters, with Olivia wearing a gold gown and hat similar to what the Queen originally wore, while Josh draped a royal purple and white mantle over an army uniform - exactly like the Prince did for what was one of his most important days as a member of the royal family.

Olivia, Josh and Toby filming The Crown

The popular Netflix series will also focus on Charles' romantic life with Camilla. Josh O'Connor and Emerald Fennell were recently pictured recreating the moment the royal couple were seen talking after a polo match at Cirencester Park in 1975. Both Charles and Camilla dated after meeting in 1971, but their romance ended when Charles left to serve in the Royal Navy. By the time the iconic picture was taken, Camilla had married cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles.

Season three of The Crown is due for an early 2019 release, although the exact date has yet to be confirmed. Helena Bonham Carter is joining as the new Princess Margaret, Ben Daniel has taken over from Matthew Goode as Lord Snowdon, Emerald Fennell will play Camilla Parker Bowles, Erin Doherty will step into Princess Anne's shoes and Marion Bailey has been confirmed to play the Queen Mother.

