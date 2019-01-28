The Strictly professionals will be performing on THIS show in the spring We can't wait to see it!

With the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing having just come to an end, it may feel like an age until we see the cast of ballroom dancers on TV again. Luckily for Strictly super-fan, it seems like Kevin Clifton, Pasha Kovalev and co. will be returning to our screens sooner than expected.

It has been revealed that the Strictly professionals will be making an appearance as part of the live shows for BBC 1 dance show The Greatest Dancer. Reports on MailOnline have revealed that the dance champions will perform an "unmissable collaboration" with the show's captains: fellow Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, singer Cheryl and Glee star Matthew Morrison.

It is currently unknown which of the professional dancers will be returning to Saturday night TV to perform on The Greatest Dancing. However, with the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour running until 10 February, it is unlikely that the stars will appear during the first two live recordings.

Initially billed as BBC1's new answer to Strictly, The Greatest Dancer has struggled to match the viewing figures of the pre-Christmas juggernaut. Initial reports of the Strictly professionals' guest appearance had suggested that the dancers were being brought in to boost ratings, after The Greatest Dancer lost out to ITV's The Voice for the fourth consecutive week.

However, this competition was disputed by a BBC spokesperson, who said: "It has always been the case that Strictly dancers would perform on one of our live shows, along with lots of other special guests which we can’t wait for viewers to see."