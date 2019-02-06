Fans devastated after Birds of a Feather is cancelled Linda Robson, Pauline Quirk and Lesley Joseph have yet to speak of the cancellation

Fans were disappointed to hear that the classic ITV sitcom, Birds of a Feather, has been cancelled. It was confirme don Tuesday that the series, which last aired for a Christmas special in 2017, won't be returning. ITV boss Kevin Lygo told the Mirror that the show came to "a natural end". Speaking about Birds of a Feather's impressive five-year run from 2014 following it's revival, 16 years after the show originally finished in 1998, Kevin said: "We had success with Birds of a Feather, that was our most successful sitcom in years, but it's come to a sort of natural end."

Birds of a Feather fired aired in 1989

The series stars Linda Robson, Pauline Quirk and Lesley Joseph as Sharon, Tracey and Dorien as two sisters and their next door neighbour. Speaking about the secret behind the show's long run back in 2016, Linda told Comedy.co.uk: "The show has always been popular because we are true to our characters and always have been. I think the chemistry between the three of us shines through on screen."

People were quick to take to Twitter to discuss the cancellation, with one writing: "Noooo! I love Birds of a Feather, I've watched it for years. I came to see the stage show too. It's going to be reality TV from now on." Another person added: "It remains one of the best comedies ever written." A third person tweeted: "That's a disgrace… good old comedy they just ditch, come on @BBCOne pick these up or any other channel, sad news." It was also confirmed that Jack Dee's sitcom Bad Move – which starred Strictly's Seann Walsh - has also been cancelled. Speaking about the series, which follows a couple who run into trouble after moving to the countryside, Kevin added: "'We had two series of the Jack Dee sitcom but I don't think we're continuing with it now. It's just very, very hard."

