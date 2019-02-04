Coronation Street star confirms return – and fans will be thrilled! What do you make of the news?

In Coronation Street, the Webster family have been through a lot of turmoil over the past year, most recently with Sally being wrongfully sent to prison. But it looks like there will be some good news for the clan in the near future, as actress Helen Flanagan, who plays Rosie Webster in the soap, has confirmed that she will be making a return. Talking to The Mirror, the soap star – who is engaged to footballer Scott Sinclair - said: "With Scott’s job, we’re settled in Glasgow at the moment but I’d love to go back to Coronation Street. It’s just a matter of when and how I work it. I miss everyone so much – I definitely will go back. It’s just when that will be."

Coronation Street's Helen Flanagan is planning to return to the soap

Helen last appeared in Coronation Street at the end of April in 2018, before leaving the soap to have her second baby. The actress welcomed daughter Delilah Ruby in June, and even took her baby to the National Television Awards in January. She told The Mirror: "I went to the National Television Awards the other week, which was fab. It was really fun to get glammed up again and to feel nice in my dress. I took Delilah too – my best friend looked after her while I went to the awards. All my Corrie mates got to meet her at breakfast."

Helen and Scott just before welcoming baby Delilah

As well as Delilah, Helen is also mum to three-year-old Matilda. The star has previously credited motherhood with helping her to cope with her mental health battles. Helen spiralled into a deep depression in 2012, but told The Sun that her daughter "inspires me to be the best person I can be." She added: "I feel like I've massively matured now I've got Matilda. It's definitely changed me for the better and made me happy, because I feel that it's given me a reason, everything gets put into perspective."

