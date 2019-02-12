Everything you need to know about the Great British Sewing Bee We love this sweet sewing show!

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for its fifth season on Tuesday night, and fans have been anticipating the sweet show's charming competition as budding amateur sewers take on various challenges to prove they can be Britain's best home sewer. For those who haven't watched yet, think Project Runway meets The Great British Bake Off. Here's everything you need to know about the lovely BBC show…

When is it on?

The show's premiere will air at 9pm on Tuesday 12 February, and will see a new group of sewers attempt to transform three items of denim clothing and a 'wiggle dress'. They will also have to fit models with a made-to-measure jumpsuit – but will they be able to cope with the pressure? Watch the trailer below!

Who presents the Great British Sewing Bee?

Although Claudia Winkleman previously presented the first four seasons, comedian Joe Lycett will be filling her shoes for season five! The funny man also presents BBC game show The Time It Takes, and is a regular on Live at the Apollo and Would I Lie To You. You can also catch him on his Channel 4 show, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back.

Who judges the Great British Sewing Bee?

Esme Young is a co-owner of Swanky Modes, a London-based clothing store that opened in the 70s, and have a huge clientele with names including Julie Christie, Toyah Wilcox and Princess Julia among her most glamourous costumers. She is joined on the show by Patrick Grant, a fashion, clothing and textile industries TV and radio commentator. He has starred in several fashion-focused TV documentaries, and received an NTA for his role on the Sewing Bee in 2017.

Who is competing in series five of the Great British Sewing Bee?

Meet the new group of contestants you are bound to fall in love with! Described by Patrick as their most talented group yet, competitors include scientist Ben, retired shopkeeper Janet, small business owner Jen, primary school teacher Juliet, technician Mercedes, graphic designer Riccardo, motion graphic designer Tom, integrated care liaison officer Sheila, architect Leah, and manufacturing engineer Alexei.