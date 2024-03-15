Comic Relief's Red Nose Day 2024: All you need to know, from how to watch, presenters and sketches

Red Nose Day is back! Millions of viewers are expected to tune in to Comic Relief's annual big night of TV, which will be broadcast live from Salford's Media City UK on Friday.

Comic Relief: Funny for Money promises to "entertain, enthral and bring smiles to the nation" with hilarious sketches and live performances, hosted by a star-studded line-up of presenters, all organised to raise funds for charity.

So, what can viewers expect from the show? Keep reading for all the details…

© BBC Sir Lenny Henry will host the show for a final time

Who is hosting?

Friday's annual telethon marks Sir Lenny Henry's final outing as host after 39 years. The comedian will be joined by an array of familiar faces, including Joel Dommett, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuiness, Romesh Ranganathan and David Tennant. Maya Jama and Rosie Ramsey will make their Red Nose Day Night of TV debut.

© BBC David Tennant is among this year's hosts

Teasing the programme, Lenny said: "This year the show is going to be chock-a-block full of content and all of your favourite presenters.

"It will probably be the best night of my life because it's my last year hosting and I know there's going to be loads of surprises and fun in store. You have to tune in for that!"

How to watch Red Nose Day

Comic Relief: Funny for Money will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday 15 March from 7pm until 10pm, at which point the show moves over to BBC Two for more skits and musical guests.

At 10.40pm, the show returns to BBC One for a special tribute celebrating Sir Lenny Henry, hosted by Alex Jones.

© Dave J Hogan Lenny Henry has hosted the show for 39 years

Comic Relief sketches

As always, viewers will be giggling away at the show's wide range of star-studded sketches, including a very special audition process to find Sir Lenny's replacement host involving the cast of W1A.

Ian Fletcher (Hugh Bonneville), Siobhan Sharpe (Jessica Hynes), Will the intern (Hugh Skinner) and Tracey Pritchard (Monica Dolan) reunite to hold interviews, with stars such as Sir Mo Farah, Tom Davis, Richard Madeley and Wynne Evans facing the panel in the hopes of landing Lenny's gig.

© Jordan Mansfield The W1A cast reunite to find Sir Lenny's replacement

TV legends Lorraine Kelly, Pudsey, Bluey, Chesney Hawkes and Rustie Lee are also set to make appearances.

Elsewhere, Steve Coogan will reprise his role as Alan Partridge, who is joined by a very special guest on his regional radio show, while Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders will be dropping in with a hilarious message.

© BBC/David Emery Suranne Jones plays Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors: The Movie for Comic Relief

Fans can also look forward to The Traitors: The Movie for Comic Relief, which stars Suranne Jones as the show's host Claudia Winkleman, alongside Jonathan Bailey, Catherine Tate and Sally Phillips.

Plus, the cast of Just For One Day, the Live Aid Musical, are set to perform a special medley, with celebrities from across the nation putting their comedy bones to the test by telling jokes.