Samuel L. Jackson reveals why he wouldn't want Prince Harry to make a Marvel film cameo

While most of us would love to see Prince Harry make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (perhaps congratulating the Avengers on another job well done?), it turns out that MCU veteran Samuel L. Jackson isn't too keen to have the royal on board! Chatting about his friendship with the Prince at the Captain Marvel premiere on Wednesday, the actor admitted that he thinks the royal is doing just fine without appearing in blockbusters!

Chatting to reporters, he said: "I'm fine with him doing what he does. I like actors to work." The star also revealed that he has known the royal since he was a youngster after they met at St. Andrews, explaining: "I've got pictures with me and Harry. He's cool, yeah, we talked a lot. I met him when he was young, when he and his brother were at St Andrews. He liked to go there to play golf so I'd see them. I met them when they were very young, I run into them occasionally."

Captain Marvel is the ninth film to star Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, the SHIELD agent who put together the Avengers team. In the latest addition to the franchise, set in the 90s, Samuel was digitally altered to look younger, and joked to HELLO! about seeing a younger version of himself on screen, saying: "I see myself like that all the time! I have a lot of old movies that I watch, I enjoy them." Speaking about his fashion back in the day, he added: "For that time, the fashions were what they were and those strange materials people made clothes out of, there's that look. But I feel okay about it, in the 90s, the 90s was fine!"

