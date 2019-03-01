Samuel L Jackson teases Lewis Hamilton's surprising career change Samuel L Jackson opened up about the Formula 1 champ

Samuel L Jackson has opened up about Lewis Hamilton's ambition to become a performer – and it sounds like the acting legend thinks the Formula 1 champion has what it takes! Chatting to reporters at the premiere of Captain Marvel on Wednesday, the Nick Fury actor revealed that he recently heard Lewis playing piano, and has heard some of his other music.

Samuel and Lewis are good friends

When asked if he had given Lewis any tips on how to enter the world of acting and singing, Samuel joked: "I don't sing! He's not asking me about that at all. I've heard Lewis' music, he has a chance to be something there. Of course! I saw him playing piano the other day." Lewis and Samuel are close friends, and have previously played golf together. The sportsman also revealed that the actor had texted him following his Singapore GP win in September 2018, telling reporters: "Samuel L Jackson. That's cool. Very cool. It never gets old."

READ: Samuel L. Jackson reveals why he wouldn't want Prince Harry to make a Marvel film cameo

Loading the player...

Lewis recently shared his ambitions on Instagram by playing Bohemian Rhapsody on the piano, and captioned the snap: "I just wanted to share this with you. Finally home and happy, this song was on my mind so I sat at the piano trying to figure it out. I want you to know that I'm not good at everything but I try everything and I give it all my heart. I don’t always show you the steps in which I take to learn things, usually is just the end result of a lot of mistakes just like my racing but it all took practice and mistakes to get me here."

READ: THIS A list actor has been friends with Prince William and Prince Harry since they were kids

Samuel attended the Captain Marvel premiere in London on Wednesday

Samuel walked the blue carpet for the Captain Marvel premiere along with fellow stars Brie Larson, Jude Law and Gemma Chan. The star reprised his role as Nick Fury for the ninth time for the first female-led superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking about his involvement in the universe and his friendship with Prince Harry, the star revealed that he wouldn't like the royal to have a cameo appearance in the popular film franchise, explaining: "I'm fine with him doing what he does. I like actors to work."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.