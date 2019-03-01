Strictly star Karen Clifton went incredible lengths to get 'bae' David's attention David wasn't having any of it!

Karen Clifton shared a hilarious snap of herself trying (and failing) to get her partner David Webb's attention – by showing off her high kick! The Strictly Come Dancing professional posted of photo of herself laughing while trying to distract David with a high leg kick, who appears unimpressed by his girlfriend as he continues to look at his phone. Karen jokily captioned the picture: "When you're desperately trying to get bae's attention."

Karen shared a funny snap on Instagram Stories

Karen and David made their first official appearance together in mid-February after attending Aljaz Skorjanec's birthday party, before going Instagram official later in the week. The couple, who were also joined by Aljaz's wife Janette Manrara for the celebration, partied at The Bird Club Cabaret, and shared several snaps from their fun evening. The couple also shared a snap on Valentine's Day, with David uploading of photo of Karen on Instagram stories with the caption: "LOVE."

Karen has moved on with David after splitting from her husband Kevin Clifton in March 2018. Speaking about their break-up to HELLO! back in December, Karen said: "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don’t have to fall apart. Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base." Kevin added: "It was important to be honest about everything. I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people. We are just two people who love what we do and we never want to pretend to our fans or to anybody."

