Amanda Holden releases brave statement after terrifying encounter with stalker Amanda wasn't going to let a stalker ruin her day!

Amanda Holden has reassured fans that she is doing well after she revealed that a stalker had been following her on Wednesday. The brave mum had been going about her business when she noticed a black car parked in her driveway, that proceeded to follow her throughout the day. Sharing a snap of the car, complete with licence plates, she wrote: "So... today. Random car - (male driver) in my driveway- then proceeds to follow lone female (me) going about her mundane Mummy duties. He's been reported. The police already aware of him. I’m naming and shaming ... I got someone else to pick up my children from school!"

Amanda opened up about being followed

Later, she updated her followers to let them know she was doing well, adding: "Thank you also much for your kind words of support and concern. Contrary to reports I am not too scared to leave the house!! I am in fact out and about this evening at an event with friends. I feel absolutely fine. I refuse to be bullied." Her fans were quick to send their support, with one writing: "Good! I’d never think you’d be too scared to go out. You were only thinking of your girls when it happened. You can’t let [expletive] win. Have a lovely evening." Another person added: "Scary for you my lovely, keep safe, and vigilant, which I’m sure you will be now, there are some real weird people out there, take care."

READ: Amanda Holden unveils her super-chic dining room makeover – complete with £5,000 light

Loading the player...

Replying to a follower's concern on Twitter, Amanda elaborated on the disturbing situation, writing: "I realised he was following me early on then we remembered the random car in drive and my hubby found him in cctv!" She then added that the police "were outstanding". Amanda isn't the only celeb to have struggled with being followed before, as Christine Lampard and Kym Marsh are among those to have previously opened up about their own encounters with stalkers.

READ: Amanda Holden's black personalised pyjamas are almost too chic for bedtime