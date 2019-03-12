Who's starring in the new series of BBC crime drama Shetland? The police thriller airs Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC 1

It may have first aired in 2013, but BAFTA-winning crime drama Shetland is continuing to delight audiences into its fifth series. The show, which broadcast the first episode of Series Five on the 12 February, takes place on the isolated titular Scottish island and follows Jimmy Perez, a police officer investigating crime within the tight-knit community. Based on the novels of crime writer Ann Cleeves, the stunning Scottish highlands make for an eerily beautiful background, showing the struggles facing an overstretched police force battling with the elements.

Alison O'Donnell who plays DS 'Tosh' McIntosh with Angus Miller who plays Donnie, during filming in Shetland

Shetland's fifth series has seen Douglas Henshall reprise his BAFTA-winning performance as DI Jimmy Perez, the show's protagonist. Douglas, who previously fronted ITV drama Primeval and appeared in cult favourite programme Outlander, is joined by his long-serving partner Alison O'Donnell as DS Alison McIntosh. Prior to appearing in Shetland, the actress was a regular on medical soap Holby City. The police force is backed up with Stephen Wilson as DC Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden as Sergeant Billy McCabe, Anne Kidd as Cora McLean and Julie Graham as Rhona Kelly. Cassie Perez will also be returning to the show as Jimmy's stepdaughter, with Catastrophe's Mark Bonnar playing her father, Duncan.

Morag Dunwoody played by Kirsty Stuart in action

However, a whole host of new characters will also be appearing in Shetland's fifth series. Derek Riddell and Catherine Walker join the cast as Chris and Alice Brooks, Derek having recently appeared in cinema blockbuster Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Another Hogwarts alumnus will also be appearing in the show: Rakie Ayola, who appeared as Hermione Granger in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Tracy Wiles, Owen Whitelaw and Lorn Macdonald joined the cast as members of the Hayes family. A number of famous faces have previously appeared in Shetland as guest stars, including Gemma Chan, Ciaran Hinds and Anna Chancellor.