Everything you need to know about ITV drama Cheat

Are you on the lookout for a new drama? Cheat will air on Monday night on ITV, and follows a dangerous relationship between a professor and student which has "fatal consequences". Described as a "taut thriller", the series is set to have us on the edge of our seats! Find out everything you need to know about the new Katherine Kelly show…

What is Cheat about?

The ITV show follows Leah (Katherine Kelly), a university professor and her student Rose (Molly Windsor), and their "dangerous relationship." The official synopsis reads: "What begins as a seemingly open and shut case of academic deception quickly spirals out of control, ending in fatal consequences, and triggering a devastating sequence of events that threaten to engulf them both." Well we're intrigued!

When is Cheat on television?

Luckily, fans won't have to wait long to get the whole story, as the show will air every evening from Monday 11 March to Thursday 14 March at 9pm on ITV, and will be available on ITV Hub shortly afterwards. The series was filmed back in June 2018, and is based in Hampshire and Hertfordshire.

Who is in the cast of Cheat?

Coronation Street and Happy Valley star Katherine Kelly leads the series as Leah, while Three Girls star Molly Windsor plays Rose. Mr Selfridge actor Tom Goodman-Hill is also in the cast as Leah's husband, while Unforgotten actress Lorraine Ashbourne and Spooks star Peter First play her parents, Angela and Michael. Speaking about the series, ITV's head of drama Polly Hill said: "Cheat is a fiendishly engaging four part drama which I’m delighted to commission from screenwriting newcomer, Gaby Hull. It's a tense and taut thriller packed with intriguing plot that promises to have audiences on the edge of their seat."

