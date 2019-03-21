Courteney Cox shares NEW episode of Friends - and fans react! Could this BE any more fun?

Thought Friends was over and done with? Think again! Courteney Cox made her own mini version of the popular show after coming across the famous Friends apartment block in New York City. The actress, who played Monica Gellar in the popular sitcom, shared a clip on Instagram of herself walking towards the iconic building, shouting: "Goodnight guys, I'm going home," as the classic Friends music plays. She captioned the post: "The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000."

Fans were delighted by the funny video, with one writing: "This is priceless," while another added: "She is the best!" However, one fan was quick to point out an inconsistency with the series, as Monica and Chandler had in fact moved out of that apartment by the series finale, and wrote: "That's not your home anymore, you moved with Chandler." Although there doesn't seem to be much hope of a Friends reunion episode any time soon, the creator of Friends recently opened up about what the characters would be up to these days, and revealed whether he thought Ross and Rachel's relationship would last the test of time.

Fans were delighted by the clip

Chatting at a comedy showrunners panel for The Wrap's Emmy Series back in July 2018, one of the show's co-creators, David Crane, said: "Yes [they're still together.] Come on, they worked really hard, ten years!" He also added that Monica and Chandler were still going strong. However, we're unlikely to see these relationship dynamics, as David confirmed that a reunion wasn't going to happen. "Never happening," he said. "Never. We did it! It's done." Jennifer Aniston also revealed that she thought a Friends reunion episode would be boring, telling i Heart Radio: "We were jokingly saying that if Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones. There would be no actual conversations."

