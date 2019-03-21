Coronation Street fans left furious after Gareth Gates reveals huge spoiler The pop star has been accused of "ruining" the episode

Coronation Street fans were left furious with Gareth Gates on Wednesday, after he revealed which character died in the factory collapse before the episode aired. The Pop Idol winner, who is engaged to Kate Connor actress Faye Brookes, shared the spoiler as he praised his fiancée’s performance on Twitter.

Taking to the social networking site to pay homage to Faye, and her co-star Bhavna Limbachia who died in Wednesday’s episode, Gareth wrote: "So proud of my lady @faye_brookes in @coronationstreet such amazing TRUE acting. Sad to lose the beautiful and incredibly talented @bhavnalimbachia."

Gareth Gates praised Faye's performance - and shared a huge spoiler

The tweet was met with an outraged response from Gareth’s followers, with many criticising him for ruining the end of the episode for them. "Noooo haven’t watched it yet," one wrote. Another said: "You’ve ruined it!"

Bhavna’s character Rana died while trapped under the rubble in the factory roof collapse on Wednesday, and the actress has since revealed that it was her choice to leave the show. "When I told Kate Oates and Iain McLeod that I wanted to leave the show to try other things, it was my decision and my choice for Rana to die because it was the only fitting end to the character," Bhavna said.

Gareth proposed to Faye in January

She continued: "Kate and Rana had fought so hard to be together and they had been through thick and thin together. I believe their love was so pure as two souls that there was no way that Rana was just going to have a change of heart, hop in a cab and leave. I felt that if they were to be separated, they had to be torn apart and it couldn’t have been their decision. The only way to go was if Rana were to die. Rana would never leave Kate, ever."

