The first look at Outlander season five is here! Thanks Catriona!

Fans might have to wait (a lot) longer for season five of the hit period drama Outlander, but the show's star Catriona Balfe has already given us a first look at what we can expect! The star filmed one of the bedroom sets being built, and gave a tour through the construction. She captioned the post: "And so it begins... Season 5 (yep that's 1, 2, 3, 4..FIVE) prep time!!!! Excuse the shrill shouting but I was very, very excited to catch @jongarysteele on the incredible new set he and his team of genius artisans have built! Get READY!"

Catriona gave a glimpse of the set

Fans were thrilled with the first look, with one writing: "Great news!!! Sooo excited!!!! My love to all of you working there!" Another person added: "I feel like this season is all really on post production and I'm getting ready to see all the episodes in two months." Season five of the hit show, which follows a WWII nurse Claire who falls through time and ends up falling in love with a 17th century Scottish highlander, Jamie, is thought to have focused on the fifth book in Diana Gabaldon's series, The Fiery Cross. If the series adaptation is anything like the book, it will focus on the relationship between Claire and Jamie's daughter Brianna and her husband Roger as they get used to their lives in the 17th century, while Jamie and Claire focus on making their new home at Fraser's Ridge.

Sam Heughan also recently posted announcing that production for season five had begun. Sharing a snap of himself with Catriona and members of the crew, he wrote: "Getting ready for season 5!!!!! Excited to be working with this talented family again. I'm so lucky." Replying to the snap, one fan wrote: "A great photo of our favourite people! Season 5 on a roll! Exciting news. Thanks for sharing."

