Marcella is back for season three – and the plot will surprise you! We can't wait for Anna Friel to be back on our screens!

Marcella is finally coming back to our screens! ITV have announced that production for season three has started, and that filming will take place in Belfast over the spring and summer in 2019 – meaning that it might be a while until we see our favourite detective back in action again! The network revealed the plot of the upcoming third season, and it will take quite the departure from the first two series!

Anna Friel will be reprising her role

The official synopsis reads: "The new eight-parter sees Marcella in Belfast as an undercover detective. She has taken on a new identity, Keira, and has infiltrated the infamous Maguire crime family but as she investigates their activities, questions come to the fore about how much she's embraced the Keira personality and left Marcella behind…. As she inhabits the character of Keira, Marcella's quest for the truth puts her in danger and others in harm's way. Her undercover role makes her take risks, but will her old life eventually catch up with her?" Fans were delighted to hear the news, with one writing: "Yay!! I love #Marcella can't wait to watch. I'm glued to the TV every episode," while another added: "Thanks @itv that's fantastic news. Been waiting for this piece of info on #Marcella for ages hurray, I'm so happy now."

Speaking about the upcoming series, Anna Friel said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be taking on the role of Marcella again and am very grateful to ITV and Netflix for giving me the chance to delve into her unsettled world once more. Everyone has been so supportive of the show and I am loving being so widely welcomed by the great city of Belfast. I can't wait for the viewers to see what this series has in store." She also tweeted the news, writing: "There she goes… there she goes again."

