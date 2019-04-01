ITV reveal Ant and Dec's future following reports that Saturday Night Takeaway has been cancelled ITV have revealed the future of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

ITV has opened up about Ant and Dec's future with the network after it was rumoured that their popular show, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, was being cancelled after 15 series. An ITV representative confirmed that while the show won't be aired in 2019, it will most certainly be back for next year, with a spokesperson telling the MailOnline: "Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will return to ITV in 2020."

Ant and Dec will return to Saturday Night Takeaway in 2020

Ant has recently returned to his television work following a long break after causing a car crash by drink driving back in March 2018. The star entered treatment following his arrest, and confirmed he would be returning to host Britain's Got Talent with Dec in April. The pair recently opened up about their difficult year in a candid interview for The Guardian, where Dec admitted that he had considered going solo after the incident. He said: "I'd be lying if I said the thought hadn't crossed my mind. Of course I thought about it. Ant went away, and he had a lot of work to do on himself. He had a lot of thinking to do. Equally, I did. I thought about every eventuality and every permutation."

He continued: "Ultimately, the number one thing I wanted to happen was that Ant came back and he was healthy and happy, and we got our relationship back on track and we carried on. That's the thing that makes me the happiest, working together." Ant added: "For the first time in many years, all we talked about were deep things like how we felt, and what the future held, and where we were, and all the chaos that has come along, especially for me."

