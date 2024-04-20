Blake Shelton hints at return to The Voice almost two years after quitting

It's been almost two years since Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice – and he's already hinting at a comeback.

The 47-year-old held his position in the big red chair for 12 years before quitting the hit NBC show in October 2022 to spend more time with his wife, Gwen Stefani, and his stepchildren.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gwen Stefani highlights differences between her and Blake Shelton

Blake has nothing but love for the show – which is where he met Gwen in 2014 – calling it the "most important thing" he's been part of.

However, while fans may get excited that he's open to returning, it won't be in a permanent way.

"I don't plan on ever, like working at The Voice again. I can't say I wouldn't come by for, like, a surprise appearance," he told Extra at the grand opening of his Ole Red Bar in Las Vegas.

"I mean, that show is the greatest and most important thing that I've ever been a part of in my career. It changed my life, and I'll always be grateful for that," he added.

© Getty Images Blake was a coach on The Voice for 23 seasons

While he may not be on the show anymore, he hasn't turned his back on it completely. "I do watch it a little bit, especially when Gwen's on there. She's still in and out, and she's so good at it," he gushed.

"She loves the show. She always said to me, 'How can you want to step away? It's so fun.' I've done it 23 seasons without missing a single season. I know what you feel like, Pat Sajak, because that's kinda how I felt being on The Voice."

He continued: "If you're on back-to-back seasons, there's really no time for any other thing.

© Getty Images Blake met Gwen on The Voice in 2014

"I guess if you didn't want to have a family and a life, you could do it that much, but something has to give, and for me, I was to the point where it was time for The Voice to be the thing that has to give this time. So, I'm just at that stage in my life."

Blake announced his departure from The Voice with an emotional statement on social media. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," he wrote.

© Getty Images Blake would only return to The Voice for a surprise appearance

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

He continued: "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani.

© Getty Images Blake left The Voice to spend more time with his family

"I have to give a huge shout out to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

He concluded: "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. Could not happen without you."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.