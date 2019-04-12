Kit Harington admits the cast were 'on the edge of killing each other' during Game of Thrones filming A 55-day night shoot is no one's idea of fun!

Kit Harington has admitted that he and the rest of the cast wanted to kill each other while filming an intense battle scene for Game of Thrones season eight. The actor, who plays Jon Snow in the hit fantasy drama, will appear on the Graham Norton Show on Friday night to chat about the final season. During the recording, he explained: "They have really upped the budget and gone to town – it is really exciting. There are some incredible sequences, but I've woken up in the middle of the night recently thinking, 'What if, after eight seasons, we've have mucked it up!'"

Kit spoke candidly about the night shoots

Speaking of filming one episode which took 55-night shoots, he added: "I'm not sure I should tell you about it, but it was so intense we were all on the edge of killing each other." The star also admitted that while he has remained tight-lipped about what happens in the show, he couldn't resist telling one friend – who couldn't have cared less! "The intensity of finishing something like this and not being able to tell anybody is so hard," he said. "It got too much, so I've told one person – my friend James, who doesn't watch the show and fell asleep in the first episode of the very first season. I knew then that he was zero interested in what I do. We were having a drink the other night and I told him everything about how the series ends, and he couldn't have looked less interested if he tried!"

The 32-year-old added that he was devastated when the show finished, and cried when a fan asked him if he was Jon Snow. He said: "I was determined to be cool about the end and decided that when people came up to me and said, 'Are you Jon Snow?' that I would say very calmly, 'I used to be.' When I left the set for the final time I was very emotional, and when a girl came up to me and asked the inevitable question, I broke down and cried, 'I used to be!' She backed off pretty quickly!"

