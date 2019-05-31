Everything you need to know about Good Omens Are you looking forward to watching Good Omens?

Good news for TV fans! Season one of the hugely anticipated series Good Omens has landed on Amazon Prime, and we have everything you need to know about the show. From the cast to the plot to where it was filmed, get all of the info on the exciting new series here!

What is Good Omens about?

Based on the hugely popular novel by the late Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, Good Omens follows the unlikely friendship of an angel and a demon who enjoy spending time on earth so much that they team up to try and prevent Armageddon. Of course, things don't go quite to plan, and involve a group of satanic nuns, a witch with uncanny prophetic abilities, and the antichrist, an 11-year-old boy named Adam.

Who is in the cast of Good Omens?

There is a pretty incredible all-star cast led by Michael Sheen and David Tennant, who play Aziraphale and Crowley respectively. Jack Whitehall also stars as a luckless witch hunter's assistant, Jon Hamm plays the Archangel Gabriel, and Oscar-winning star Frances McDormand narrates as the voice of God. Oh, we almost forgot to mention that Benedict Cumberbatch also makes an appearance in the show as the voice of Satan.

Speaking to HELLO! about the brilliant cast, Neil Gaiman said: "Most of the time you'd go to casting and say, 'I'd like someone like Michael Sheen', or, 'Can you get us a David Tennant type?' On this one we went out and got the people and we got the people because there's such an incredible amount of goodwill. This was Michael Sheen's favourite book at drama school, it was Jon Hamm's favourite book at college. There were people out there who signed on just because they love the book, the love what I did, they love Terry Pratchett – and they were willing to come on board and it made casting a delight."

Where is Good Omens filmed?

Michael told HELLO!: "We were filming on a disused air base in Oxfordshire and it was really cold and miserable and raining and stuff," but of course, the filming also took place on location, including South Africa for scenes set in the desert and for the Garden of Eden, as well as Oxford's Christ College, St James' Park and Whitehall. Chatting to the Express about filming in the desert, Michael said: "I was essentially wearing the outfit I normally wear as Aziraphale but in the desert… [it was] just a bit surreal... but it was great though.”

Will there be a second season of Good Omens?

Neil Gaiman, David Tennant and Michael Sheen have all told HELLO! that the series is a onetime thing, and that it is unlikely that there'll be a season series. Neil joked: "This so far has taken four years of my life and I had a novel to base it on. The idea of starting a sequel is one that terrifies that and fortunately I don't have to think about it right now!" David said: "It's not a season thing! It's a beginning, a middle and an end. We're not asking you to commit to boxset after boxset."