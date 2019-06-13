Reese Witherspoon shares first photo from Little Fires Everywhere We can't wait for this!

Reese Witherspoon has teamed up with Kerry Washington for the much-anticipated adaptation of Celeste Ng's best-selling novel, Little Fires Everywhere. The Hollywood actress is not only the programme's executive producer, but is also starring in the TV series as seemingly perfect mother-of-four, Elena Richardson. Reese shared the first photo of herself and co-star Kerry Washington, who plays single mother Mia Warren in the adaptation, which she uploaded on Instagram. In the picture's caption, Reese wrote: "Bringing it back to the '90s! Meet Mia Warren and Elena Richardson. So excited to be shooting @LittleFiresHulu with the incredibly talented @kerrywashington! #littlefireseverywhere." Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "I cannot wait! I love that you are bringing all these strong female characters and shows out." Another added: "Loved this book. Cannot wait to see what you do with it."

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington will star in Little Fires Everywhere

Little Fires Everywhere will be produced by Hulu, and has its own Instagram page ahead of its release in the US in 2020. A second teaser image was posted on there, which was of Reese and Kerry, and their characters' children. "We're just getting started #LittleFiresEverywhere," the caption read. Reese's character Elena is mother to four children – Lexie, who will be played by Jade Pettyjohn, Trip, played by Jordan Elsass, Moody as Gavin Lewis, and Izzy, who will be played by Megan Stott. Mia's daughter Pearl will be played by Lexi Underwood.

The cast for Little Fires Everywhere are filming now

Last month, Reese said in a statement on the upcoming show: "We strive to shine a light on female-driven stories that are rooted in inspiration, emotion and truth – all of which form the bedrock of Celeste Ng's ingenious work. We are confident that [Hulu's] talented team will use this story to spur a long-overdue dialogue around race, class and what it means to be a mother."

Little Fires Everywhere will no doubt be as successful as Big Little Lies, which Reese has also been co-producing along with Nicole Kidman. The show's second series has just started, and has been well received from viewers. Reese stars as Madeline McKenzie in it, and Nicole hasn't ruled out a third series. Appearing on Good Morning America ahead of the first episode, the actress said she wasn't against making another series, which caused newcomer Meryl Streep to joke that it would be her character, Mary Louise, that the women would want to kill next.

