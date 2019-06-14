Emma Stone has finally met her hero Emma Bunton – see the snaps! Emma Stone is a huge fan of the Spice Girls

Any fan of Emma Stone will know her love for the Spice Girls, and Emma Bunton AKA Baby Spice in particular! The Oscar-winning actress finally had her dreams come true when she met the Spice Girls singer at their concert in Wembley Stadium on Thursday, and Baby Spice herself was quick to share the snaps on Instagram!

When Emma met Emma!

In the sweet snaps, a delighted Emma (Stone) is smiling from ear-to-ear while dressed down in white jeans and a blue denim jacket with an embroidered heart, while Baby Spice posed in a patterned blue dress and gave the 'girl power' peace sign. She captioned the photos: "When Emma met Emma. #2become1." Fans were delighted by the meeting, with one writing: "Emma Stone is probably floating beside her body geeking out," while another added: "This is so wonderful!!! Knowing how much it means for Emma makes it even more special."

Speaking about her love for the Spice Girls (and particularly Emma Bunton) on The Graham Norton Show, the La La Land actress previously said: "I was a fiend, I was obsessed with the Spice Girls! And they taught me about girl power, and I love them! I think they're fantastic… [my favourite is] Emma Bunton, Baby Spice." She also explained to E! News: "I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice. And guess what? Now I am. So, that's, like, pretty messed up. It wasn't necessarily because of her, but in second grade, did I go up to the teacher and ask her to call me Emma? Yes, I did. And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes, it was."

