England cricket star wants to be on Strictly Come Dancing! Find out who Find out who wants to be in the 2019 series

An England cricket star is keen to swap his trainers for dance shoes on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. Following in the footsteps of fellow cricketers Graeme Swann and Darren Gough, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow as revealed that he'd love to be on the show. Chatting to the Mirror, he said: "I would do Strictly... as long as I get a good partner. If you get partnered with someone you’ve said you don’t want to be with, it’s like shooting yourself in the foot. It’s like bumping into an ex-missus on a night out."

Jonny said he'd like to go on Strictly

He added that he hasn't really danced before, the 29-year-old added: "Not very much before 10pm. The paso doble looks really good fun. I'm not sure I'd be too good at ballroom but I think I could work on it." He also revealed that he thought cricket stars did so well on the show thanks to their "competitive edge".

Fellow cricketer Graeme appeared on Strictly in 2018

Jonny isn't the only celebrity who has said he'd like to be involved in the upcoming series, as Steps band member Lee Latchford-Evans has also admitted he'd like to be involved. He told the Express: "There's a few reality shows I would do and likewise, there is a few I wouldn't do. I think Strictly is one I would definitely do… there's no harm in doing something where you're learning something. Strictly you're obviously doing something new and I've never ballroom danced in my life so that would be fun. Yeah, why not. Let's give it a go!"

Chris Evans had also revealed that he was planning on dancing on the show, but recently revealed that it might not happen as he is struggling with a knee problem. Speaking on Virgin Radio Breakfast Show, he said: "I've got an issue with my left knee' I've got a serious issue with my left knee. Vassos' mate, the super knee doctor, is inspecting my knee before Friday. Honestly it's true!"