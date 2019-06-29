Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler hospitalised after knife-related incident We hope he makes a speedy recovery

Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has been hospitalised. Police were called to his house after it was claimed that someone had "stabbed themselves". According to TMZ, Steven is being treated for the wounds, which are thought to be "non-life threatening", and no one else was hurt in the incident.

Steven is best known as the former drummer and a songwriter in the original five of Guns N' Roses, along with Duff McKagan, Izzy Stradlin, Slash and Axl Rose. He was kicked out of the band in 1990 due to his drug use, which went against his contract. Speaking about his struggle with depression after leaving the band back in 2011, he told Rukus magazine: "I was very miserable. Everything I’d worked my whole life for had been taken away from me. And it was the people I’d worked with that had turned on me. I didn’t know what to do. From having hundreds of friends, to getting kicked out of the band by my best friend... It left me with no-one to turn to."

He continued: "I was very sad and lonely. My wife left me, and I didn’t blame her. It’s hard to watch someone you love trying to kill themselves. That’s what I was doing." He has since been in recovery and appeared in em>Celebrity Rehab. The 54-year-old was due to perform a gig at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas on 12 July, and it has yet to be confirmed whether the show will be going ahead. Fans were quick to wish him a speedy recovery, with one writing: "Get well, Steven Adler," while another added: "I hope your recovery goes well #stevenadler."

